BIS issues guidelines on transportation of dangerous goods

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has published new guidelines aimed at enhancing safety in the transportation of dangerous goods, an official said on Monday.

According to an official, the BIS guidelines will help ensure that hazardous goods are transported in a safe and secure manner, reducing the risk of accidents and potential harm to people and the environment.

The guidelines are expected to set a new benchmark for the safe handling and transportation of hazardous materials across the country.

Dangerous goods are substances and articles that have explosive, flammable, toxic, infectious or corrosive properties and pose a risk to public safety, property and the environment.

The transportation of these goods involves the implementation of adequate measures to ensure their transit in total security and safety.

While the transportation of hazardous goods may be by land, sea, waterways, rail or even by air, the sensitivity and risk factors involved in the process require specific precautions to be taken.

These include meticulous packaging and conditioning, specific handling operations during transportation and training and development for persons engaged in transportation and handling of this category of goods.

20230306-203206

