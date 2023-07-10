INDIA

BIS raids Navi Mumbai unit making illegal safety glass

For the second time in three months, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) officials raided a factory manufacturing and selling illegal ‘safety glass’ without BIS authorisation, an official said here on Monday.

The raids were carried out at Future Safety Glass Industries in Rabale suburb of Navi Mumbai, where the BIS had first swooped in on May 8 in a similar case.

The BIS team found that the company was again brazenly manufacturing and selling toughened glass — a type of safety glass used for architectural, building or other general purposes — without BIS certification, said BIS Head Mumai-II and scientist, Sanjay Vij.

Vij said that as per the Safety Glass Order 2022, all such safety glass must be BIS certified as per IS 2553, possess a BIS standard mark with a valid BIS licence number on it.

The toughened glass measuring around 517 sq mt found during the latest raid was not BIS certified, and hence violated the existing laws, he said.

Vij also said that the seized quantity indicated that the company continued to violate the BIS Act provisions and could attract a two-year jail term and/or fine of Rs 2 lakh, or both.

The matter has now been taken to the court even though the BIS appealed to the people to check the official list and use only the BIS certified products, and inform of any violations.

