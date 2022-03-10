BIS to develop standards for new soy products

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is in the process of developing new Indian standards for new soy products, especially in view of its increasing acceptance as a health food.

With the increasing health consciousness among the general people, the use of soya beans is getting acceptance in the form of textured vegetable protein (popularly known as soy ‘vadi’ or soy nuggets), soy milk, tofu, soy dahi, etc. In order to maintain the quality and safety of these soy products, physical, chemical, and microbiological parameters and their test methods are standardised.

“BIS is in process of developing new Indian Standards for soy products covering new category products. A request to this effect has been made by ICAR-Central Institute of Agricultural Engineering (ICAR-CIAE), Bhopal,” a release from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

BIS has already published seven Indian Standards for soy products including edible medium-fat soya flour, edible low-fat soya flour, edible full-fat soya flour, soymilk (non-dairy product), soy nuts, soy butter, and soy amrakhand.

The new products list for which Indian Standards are proposed to be made anew includes soy curd, soy nuggets, soy-based extruded snacks, soy chakka and soy shrikhand, soy muffins, soy sattu, soy biscuits and tofu (soy paneer).

Implementation and certification of the Indian standards on soy products will aid in integrating soy products into the Indian diet. Thus, enhanced quality and safety of the soy products will benefit the producer by commanding better prices and the end consumers will receive safe products enhancing the overall public health, the release added.

Information pertaining to the current Indian Standards on soy products and new standards in the pipeline were shared, highlighting the important requirements prescribed, with more than 50 participants from micro and medium-scale industries during a webinar on Wednesday and the participant were encouraged to comment on the draft standards, as and when they are opened for public comments.

