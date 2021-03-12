Legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi is showing all positive signs as he recovers after successive operations. The good news for his millions of fans globally is that he is now back home.

A former India captain, 74-year-old Bedi returned home from Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Friday evening, and that was a big relief for his family.

“His current condition is stable,” said Dr D.S. Rana, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

“He was back home last evening. He is talking, but little — of course, naturally he is a bit weak. It will take about a week for him to settle down. Doctors have said that he may take a month to make full recovery,” a source close to Bedi told IANS.

Bedi has not been keeping well for some time. First, he slipped and twisted his ankle at his Delhi residence. That was followed by other illnesses which needed a few operations.

The left-arm spinner also underwent a successful heart bypass surgery recently. He then underwent an operation to remove blood clotting in his brain. He also suffered a paralytic attack.

However, much like he was never afraid to flight the ball to batsmen, Bedi has survived the operations and is responding to the treatment doctors have prescribed, said a family member.

In 67 Tests, Bedi bagged 266 wickets with his flight and guile. And in 10 one-day internationals, he captured seven wickets. His international career lasted more than 12 years, between 1966 and 1979.

In domestic circuit, Bedi represented Northern Punjab, Delhi, and Northamptonshire in the English county competition. He began his first-class career with Northern Punjab in 1962 and shifted to Delhi in 1968.

Bedi led Delhi to the national championship title by winning the Ranji Trophy in consecutive seasons, 1978-79 and 1979-80. He also lost two Ranji Trophy finals as Delhi captain, in 1976-77 and 1980-81.

After retirement, Bedi, who always calls a spade a spade, also served as a national selector.

