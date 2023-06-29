Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Kala Jatheri demanded a commission of Rs 20 per liquor bottle and Rs 10 per beer bottle from liquor businessmen in Haryana for allowing them to operate their wine shops, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has mentioned in the charge sheet.

“Investigation has established that during the year 2018-19, a liquor contractor obtained a license for liquor shops in eleven zones in Sonipat district. They opened liquor shops in all the zones except in village Jatheri, which falls under the Rai zone. The said liquor contractor could not open their liquor shop in village Jatheri due to the terror of Kala Jatheri. The accused Rajesh Kumar mediated with liquor contractors on behalf of Kala Jatheri and demanded Rs 20 per one-litre bottle, Rs 10/- per half-litre bottle, and beer bottle from the liquor contractor in exchange for doing business in Jatheri Village and nearby areas,” read the charge sheet.

The NIA probe revealed that the liquor contractor paid Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,20,000 per month to Kala Jatheri through Raju Mota, depending on the liquor sales.

The probe agency source said that due to fear of Jatheri, the liquor businessmen never approached the police.

The charge sheet was filed against Lawrence Bishnoi last week before a special NIA court.

2023062931111