Singer and composer Bishwajit Ghosh, and “Dharam Patni” fame Kritika Singh have collaborated for his latest music video “Buraiyaan”.

On his new music video, Bishwajit said: “Audiences yearn to listen to soulful, story-led music and with every music video I enjoy delivering songs that they desire.”

Bishwajit, who is known for his songs such as “Dil Ruseyaa”, “Tere Siva”, “Sau Fikr” and others, also said: “‘Buraiyaan’ is a magical song where a lover is declaring his undying love. This will take everyone back to the memorable times they were eager to confess their love to a special someone.”

“Buraiyaan” has been shot in Goa amidst lush greenery and the beautiful sea.

The music video has been released by Zee Music Company and is streaming on Youtube.

20230117-194204