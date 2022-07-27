A man in Bihar’s Biharsharif district created commotion at a hospital early on Wednesday when he took out the snake that bit him to show to doctors.

Surendra Prasad said that that he carried the snake which he had captured after being bitten by it and presented it before the doctors in the emergency ward so that they could identify it and accordingly provide him treatment.

As he took out the snake, all the doctors, nursing staff and patients ran outside. The snake was then recaptured and put back into the bag Prasad was carrying with him.

The incident occurred in Korai village under Deep Nagar police station on Tuesday evening when Surendra was working in the agricultural field. The snake bit him on his foot but he was not afraid, managed to capture it and took it home.

“I was suspecting that it was not a poisonous snake. Still, I captured it and took it home. When my health deteriorated around midnight, my family members took me to the Sadar hospital. When I revealed that a snake had bitten me, the doctors present in the emergency ward immediately asked which snake. Then I pulled the snake from the bag and put it on their table,” he said.

“I was thinking that doctors would identify the snake and accordingly provide me treatment. I have no intention to scare anyone in the hospital,” he said.

He is currently admitted in the general ward and recuperating.

