A bitter strife between two rival gangs, constantly escalated by regular bloodbaths, was the prime reason behind the killing of gangster Jitender Singh Mann, alias Gogi, at a local court in Delhi on Friday.

In an incident that seemed ripped from a Bollywood potboiler, Gogi was shot dead inside a courtroom in Rohini on Friday by two assailants from the rival ‘Tillu’ gang, dressed in lawyers’ garb.

The two assailants were subsequently shot dead by the police as the incident led to chaos and panic in the courtroom where the judge had commenced proceedings.

The Tillu Tajpuriya gang has been involved in killing various members of the Gogi gang, and Friday’s broad daylight murder was a result of several clashes that broke out between the rival gangs in the last one year.

In February 2020, notorious criminal and a member of Gogi gang, Pravesh, had killed Tillu gang’s Pawan. To avenge this murder, Tillu Tajpuriya entrusted the responsibility killing rival gang members on his henchman named Akshay, who along with his companions carried out a series of attacks on the Gogi gang.

In July this year, a gangwar broke out between the two groups in Karala, with the entire area resonating with the sound of gunshots.

In the incident, a bike-borne man named Nilesh was shot several times by the miscreants. As the police investigation progressed, it was revealed that the brother of the deceased Nilesh was associated with the dreaded Gogi gang.

“After the broad daylight murder of Nilesh, his brother Pravesh was seeking revenge,” a source told IANS.

Gogi was running the gang along with dreaded criminals Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra and Kala Jathedi.

Gogi’s known enemy Tajpuriya operates the gang from Tihar Jail, along with dreaded gangsters Naveen Bali, Kaushal and Neeraj Bawana.

