INDIA

Bitumen used in road construction major cause of pollution: Goa minister

NewsWire
0
0

Goa Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar said on Monday that bitumen used in road construction is a major cause of pollution.

Speaking during a World Environment Day function here, Dhavalikar said, “Bitumen used in road construction is a major cause of pollution. In India, we need 10 million tonnes of bitumen on an average every year. This bitumen emits pollutants into the atmosphere. To combat this form of pollution, the Union government has attempted to make bitumen from rice. The government is making all efforts to take considerable steps to control this form of air pollution in all sectors.”

“We as responsible citizens are supposed to protect and save the environment, and need to make a beginning to address the issue on a daily basis to reduce pollution. Sal river is the most polluted river in the state, and we must all work together to keep it clean,” he said.

Dhavalikar also said that the government is working to find a solution to use electricity or gas to power the machines used in the electricity department and other infrastructure development projects instead of diesel, as it causes pollution.

“If we want to be sustainable in the future, we must start with the basics,” he said.

Dhavalikar also pointed that whenever the government attempts to adopt a more proactive approach by launching social welfare projects such as sewage treatment facilities etc., sertain individuals and NGOs attempt to create hurdles without fully comprehending the genuine nature of the projects.

20230605-234204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Excise Policy scam: ED team reaches Tihar Jail to quiz Satyender...

    Being single mom, a daily soap is an ‘instant money maker’...

    Year-long NTR’s 100th birth anniversary celebrations begin

    Man pierces woman’s eyes with nail-bearing wood piece