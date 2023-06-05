Goa Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar said on Monday that bitumen used in road construction is a major cause of pollution.

Speaking during a World Environment Day function here, Dhavalikar said, “Bitumen used in road construction is a major cause of pollution. In India, we need 10 million tonnes of bitumen on an average every year. This bitumen emits pollutants into the atmosphere. To combat this form of pollution, the Union government has attempted to make bitumen from rice. The government is making all efforts to take considerable steps to control this form of air pollution in all sectors.”

“We as responsible citizens are supposed to protect and save the environment, and need to make a beginning to address the issue on a daily basis to reduce pollution. Sal river is the most polluted river in the state, and we must all work together to keep it clean,” he said.

Dhavalikar also said that the government is working to find a solution to use electricity or gas to power the machines used in the electricity department and other infrastructure development projects instead of diesel, as it causes pollution.

“If we want to be sustainable in the future, we must start with the basics,” he said.

Dhavalikar also pointed that whenever the government attempts to adopt a more proactive approach by launching social welfare projects such as sewage treatment facilities etc., sertain individuals and NGOs attempt to create hurdles without fully comprehending the genuine nature of the projects.

20230605-234204