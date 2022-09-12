The bivalent booster targeting Omicron as well as the original strain of COVID-19 will be available to all Ontarians aged 18 and over in the last week of September.

“The bivalent COVID-19 booster is a safe and effective way for people to better protect themselves against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variants in Ontario,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “As vaccine protection decreases over time, I encourage all Ontarians aged five and over to receive the booster dose they are eligible for.”

Appointments are already available for the most vulnerable populations which includes:

Individuals aged 70 and over

Residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, Elder Care Lodges and individuals living in other congregate settings that provide assisted-living and health services

First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and over;

Moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals aged 12 and over

Pregnant individuals aged 18 and over

Health care workers aged 18 and over

To allow for convenient planning and preparation, individuals 18 years of age and older who do not belong to a priority population can start booking their appointments, the availability of which is based on shipment schedules and supply from the federal government. All previously-booked booster appointments for September 12 to 25 will be honoured and, if available, the bivalent vaccine will be offered.

Adult Ontarians can receive the bivalent booster at the recommended interval of at least six months from their previous dose, regardless of how many boosters they have already received, the province said in a news release.

Appointments can be booked through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre (PVCC) at 1-833-943-3900. Eligible individuals can also book an appointment directly through public health units that use their own booking systems, Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating health care providers and participating pharmacies. Pregnant individuals and health care workers booking from September 12 to 25 must call the PVCC or book booster dose appointments through participating pharmacies.

Long-term care, retirement home and Elder Care Lodge residents may receive their bivalent booster dose directly through the congregate home where they live.

The province is also preparing to provide free flu shots to Ontarians this fall so they can protect themselves and reduce the number of hospitalizations due to influenza.

Individuals with questions about COVID-19 vaccines, can contact the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007), which is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and capable of providing assistance in more than 300 languages.