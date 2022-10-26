ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Biwi’ Katrina’s wake-up call for hubby Vicky is every bit hilarious

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal had a rather terrifying wake-up call just two days after Diwali. It so happened that Vicky was woken from his peaceful slumber by an alarm tone on his wife Katrina Kaif’s phone.

The ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ actor took to his Instagram to share the video of the same. He captioned the video: “Biwi ka loving wake-up call”.

The audio in the post is Katrina’s dialogue from her upcoming horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ in which she stars along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina, will be seen essaying the role of a ghost in the film, which happens to be her first movie after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal last year in December.

Katrina’s co-star in the film Siddhant Chaturvedi took to the comments section of Vicky’s post and put up a laughing reaction to Vicky’s predicament in the video.

On the work front, while Katrina is gearing up for her upcoming horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’, Vicky has an array of films in the pipeline.

The actor recently wrapped up the first schedule of his biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’ based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal, the legendary war hero Sam Manekshaw.

