Biz2Credit to hire 200 for digital lending SaaS platform Biz2X in India

Digital lending platform Biz2Credit on Monday said it will hire 200 people in India in the next few months for its software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based platform called Biz2X.

In a bid to expand its footprint in the domestic market, the company will target fresh talent from top-tier academic institutions, including IITs, BITS Pilani, NIT Delhi and more.

Biz2X enables financial institutions to provide a customised online lending experience for their small and midsize business customers.

“We’re committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions and creating an enabling environment for our employees, thereby setting a benchmark for excellence in the digital lending space,” said Vijay Kumar Jamwal, HR Head of Biz2X.

The company will recruit in domains such as data science, product development and product engineering teams.

Biz2Credit said it experienced a 44 per cent growth in 2022 compared to the previous year. This year, they are projecting a growth rate of over 70 per cent.

With the current employee strength of over 300 in India, the company also plans to expand Biz2X’s footprint in Pune, Noida, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) regions.

With over 750 employees globally, the company is building next-generation business lending solutions.

