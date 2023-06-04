Blackmailed with his morphed image, a 50-year-old medical equipment dealer ended up paying Rs 3 lakh to a cyber blackmailer.

According to reports, the victim received a video call on May 19 and an obscene image popped up on the screen soon after.

A little later, he got a call from a man who introduced himself as inspector of Cyber Crime Cell Dwarka, Delhi.

“He told me that my video with a naked girl was with a YouTube channel and he asked me to talk to Sanjay Singh, the owner of the channel,” he said.

He added in his complaint, that Sanjay told him he had three videos of him with the channel and the videos would be uploaded unless he deposited Rs 71,500 for each of the videos as per the government policy.

“I was told that I would be refunded Rs 70,000 after deducting Rs 1,500 as processing fee,” he said.

The complainant said that fearing disgrace, he paid the caller.

“Sanjay Singh sent me a message saying he had deleted all videos the channel had.

“Sanjay Singh also asked me to talk to the inspector Cyber Crime Dwarika who in turn told me that an officer of IG rank will put his signature on file to close the case,” he said.

He added that he got a call from the Cyber Cell inspector on May 22 and was told that the girl seen in the video had committed suicide due to disgrace she faced.

“The caller told me that the family of the girl had staged a demonstration and he sent me pictures showing people sitting around the corpse of the girl and weeping,” he said. He said the caller told him and the family of the girl is demanding Rs 5 lakh.

The police spokesman said that the matter was under investigation.

