INDIA

Bizman shot at by Wasseypur gangster’s henchmen in Dhanbad

A businessman was allegedly shot at by the henchmen of Wasseypur’s gangster Prince Khan, who operates a gang in Dhanbad, while living in a Gulf country.

The victim Sachchidanand Thakur, the owner of ‘Thakur Motors’ in Barwadda police station area of Dhanbad, was attacked on Monday night. He has been referred to Durgapur for treatment, where his condition is said to be stable.

After closing his shop at Naya Bazar, Thakur was going home with his brother on a bike, when the criminals shot him in the back near Rani Bandh Dhaiya. Thakur has three shops in Dhanbad. He had earlier received threatening calls in the name of Prince Khan. In this regard, he had also lodged a complaint at the Bank Mod police station.

Shortly after Thakur was shot, Prince Khan’s shooter Major issued a pamphlet claiming responsibility. He wrote, “We hit the owner of Thakur Motors, because he was ignoring our calls and was trying to prove that he would survive Major’s bullet by filing a case with the police.” It has been written in the pamphlet that whoever is getting the call of the Major, he should manage with ‘Chote Sarkar’ (Prince Khan).

Prince Khan has declared himself as ‘Chote Sarkar’ and is threatening businessmen and contractors for extortion. On June 1, his henchmen bombed two hotels in Dhanbad.

Prince Khan’s gang has carried out dozens of incidents of firing, murder and extortion in the last two years. On May 3, his henchmen opened fire on Iqbal Khan, son of old gangster Faheem of Wasseypur, and his accomplice Golu. Golu was killed, while Iqbal Khan was seriously injured.

In the CID investigation, it has come to the fore that Prince Khan, the most wanted gangster of Wasseypur, has fled abroad. He has taken shelter in some Gulf country and from there he is operating his gang in Dhanbad.

Two days ago, the police arrested nine criminals of gangsters Prince Khan and Aman Singh with weapons and sent them to jail.

