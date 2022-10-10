INDIA

Bizman shot dead in Delhi’s Dwarka area

NewsWire
0
0

A businessman was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Dwarka’s Bindapura area here, police said on Monday.

A senior police official said that the incident occurred during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

“At about 12:30 a.m, information regarding a firing incident was received at PS Bindapur. A team was sent to the spot which rushed the victim to a nearby government hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead,” the official said.

The deceased was identified as Mohit Arora (32), a resident of Manas Kunj in Uttam Nagar.

Arora was returning home from his office on a two-wheeler, along with his brother, when he was attacked.

“Two bike-borne armed assailants came from the opposite side and waylaid them. One of them took out a weapon and fired at Arora,” the official said.

A case under sections 302, 34 of IPCA read with sections 25/27 of Arms Act has been registered at PS Bindapur.

Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused, police said.

“Nothing has been robbed in the incident. We are probing it from all angles. Also, the brother of deceased has categorically denied about getting any extortion demand,” the official said.

Further probe in the matter is on.

20221010-094203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cabinet approves revival package of Rs 1.64 lakh cr for loss-making...

    Sibal attacks govt over rise in prices of fuel, vegetables

    Authorities confine Kashmiri Pandit employees to pooled accommodations

    Heavy rain affects Gurugram, waterlogging leads to traffic snarls