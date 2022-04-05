INDIA

Bizmen held by ED for usurping properties

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Enforcement(ED) on Tuesday arrested two Maharashtra based businessmen — Satish Uke and Pradip Uke — in a money laundering investigation pertaining to usurping of properties using forged documents.

According to an ED official, the accused were produced before the PMLA Court in Mumbai and remanded to ED custody till Wednesday.

The ED official said that the money laundering case was lodged on the basis of two FIRs filed by Maharashtra Police against the accused.

The two FIRs were registered at Ajni Police station, Nagpur. The first was filed by one Mohammad Jaffar, nephew of Late Mohammad Samad who was owner of the land comprising five acres at Mouza Bokhara, Nagpur against Satish Uke and Pradip Uke.

Jaffat alleged in the complaint that the accused allegedly usurped his five acre land by creating fake documents.

The second FIR was filed by one Shobharani Rajendra Nalode, secretary of Aishwari Sahakari Grih Nirman Sanstha against Satish Uke, Pradip Uke and others alleging that they have allegedly usurped her society’s land comprising of 1.5 acres situated at MouzaBabulkheda.

The ED initiated investigation under PMLA Act, and recorded several statements related to the cases.

“From the investigation conducted so far, it became evident that both the accused had resorted to fraud and forgery and created fake POA (Power of Attorney) in the name of Chandrashekhar Namdevrao Matte and Khairunisa and usurped the lands from the original land owners illegally. The lands are still in illegal possession of the accused,” said the ED official.

The official said that they had also conducted a search operation on the premises of the accused on March 31. During the search, incriminating documents related to forgery, digital evidences were seised.

Statements of both the accused were also recorded, following which, both the accused were placed under arrest for commission of offence under the provisions of Section 3 of PMLA Act.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

20220405-130215

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Experts weigh in on the importance of health this International Day...

    Covid-19 spread: TN orders closure of temples, movie theatres

    Raghavendra Rathore styles your Bandhgala on Diwali

    Meditation for happiness, peace goes up as one ages: Survey