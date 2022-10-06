INDIA

BJD appoints 25 leaders as district observers in Odisha

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha on Thursday appointed 25 senior party leaders as district observers for 30 districts in the state.

BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das released the list of district observers. As per the list, five leaders have been given the charge of two districts, while the remaining 20 leaders have been given charge of one district each.

Sushanta Singh has been appointed observer for Bolangir and Deogarh districts, Pramila Mallik will look after Dhenkanal and Khurda districts, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak has been named the observer for Gajapati and Rayagada districts, Pranab Prakash Dash has been appointed observer for Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts, while Dibya Shankar Mishra has been given charge of Koraput and Malkangiri districts.

The ruling party in Odisha has excluded two ministers, Samir Dash and Tusharkanti Behera, Cuttack Mayor Subash Singh, Debasish Samantaray and Chandra Sarathi Behera from the responsibilities.

Similarly, senior leaders Arun Sahoo, Tukuni Sahu and Rohit Pujari were included in the observers’ list.

20221006-231003

