Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and opposition BJP have locked horns over Income Tax raids on BJD leaders and supporters during the past few days.

According to reports, the Income Tax (IT) department has conducted raids on the firms, properties, and offices of Bhapur block vice-chairperson Benudhar Pradhan in Nayagarh district and Bhramarabara Nayak, who is the vice chairperson of Soro block in Balasore district. Both are ruling party leaders.

Besides, the central agency has raided the crusher unit of a businessman and BJD leader of Sambalpur district president.

“During election period, such raids are being conducted, which is not a good sign for healthy democracy,” said BJD leader and MP Manas Mangaraj here on Wednesday.

Commenting on this issue, Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal said, “It is the routine work of the I-T department and they are conducting raids around the year. If they (BJD leaders) are paying the tax regularly, there is nothing to worry about.”

Meanwhile, the state GST has conducted raids on a few businessmen of Talcher and Angul area, who are stated to be the supporters of the BJP.

Earlier, such I-T and GST raids were conducted in Padampur area of Bargarh district during the Padampur by-poll.

20230405-193004