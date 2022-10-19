The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government on Wednesday expelled former MLA Rajendra Das, who is contesting the bypoll to Dhamnagar Assembly constituency as an independent candidate.

BJD general secretary Manas Mangaraj said Das has been expelled from the party for his anti-party activities.

Disappointed over not getting BJD ticket for the upcoming Dhamnagar by-poll, Rajendra had filed nomination to contest the election as the independent candidate.

Despite repeated requests from several senior leaders of the BJD, he did not step down and remained in the battlefield for the MLA seat, which he lost in last election with a minimal margin of votes.

The BJD nominated Tihidi block chairperson Abanti Das as its candidate for the bypoll to be held on November 3.

Welcoming the decision of the BJD, Rajendra Das said, “I was expecting this. I had earlier said that suspension or removal would be a blessing for me.”

The expelled BJD leader further said people of Dhamnagar are with him and he is fighting for the interest and self esteem of the people of the constituency.

The BJP has nominated MLA Bishnu Sethi’s son Suryabansi Suraj while Congress filed Harekrushna Sethi for the bypoll.

Meanwhile, three major political party candidates BJD, BJP and Congress along with Das have started campaigning for the bypoll.

