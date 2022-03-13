BJD forms Zilla Parishads in all 30 Odisha districts

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has formed Zilla Parishads (ZP) in all 30 districts after winning the presidential seat, officials said on Sunday.

As the BJD has the magic number of ZP members in all districts, it is able to form councils in all districts smoothly, the officials said. For the first time in the history of Odisha, a single party has formed ZPs in all districts in the state.

Saraswarti Majhi, a 23-year-old tribal girl, has been selected as the state’s youngest Zilla Parishad President. A science graduate, she will be now spearheading the development activities in Maoist-hit Rayagada district.

Thanking the Chief Minister for choosing her for such a big responsibility, Majhi said she will work to serve the people from all age groups and development of the tribal dominated district of Odisha. Majhi belongs to the remote Kashipur block of the district.

Similarly, Samari Tangul of Maoist-affected area, Swabhiman Anchal has been elected as the Zilla Parishad President in Malkangiri. Tangul said she will work to ensure all basic services reach the people of her area.

The party has picked up these young faces from remote areas expecting that these areas will see further development activities in the coming years under their leadership, a senior BJD leader said.

At least 15 of the 30 districts have a ZP President below the age of 40 years. Similarly, out of the total new Presidents, 26 have completed at least Plus-II level education.

The ruling party in Odisha has chosen 21 women, or 70 per cent as the ZP Presidents, even though the women reservation is 50 per cent statutorily.

The ZPs in larger districts of Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Sambalpur and districts of undivided Koraput (except Nawrangpur) are now headed by women Presidents.

Moreover, in his own home district of Ganjam, Patnaik has selected an OBC women candidate as the ZP President.

