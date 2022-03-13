INDIA

BJD forms Zilla Parishads in all 30 Odisha districts

By NewsWire
0
0

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has formed Zilla Parishads (ZP) in all 30 districts after winning the presidential seat, officials said on Sunday.

As the BJD has the magic number of ZP members in all districts, it is able to form councils in all districts smoothly, the officials said. For the first time in the history of Odisha, a single party has formed ZPs in all districts in the state.

Saraswarti Majhi, a 23-year-old tribal girl, has been selected as the state’s youngest Zilla Parishad President. A science graduate, she will be now spearheading the development activities in Maoist-hit Rayagada district.

Thanking the Chief Minister for choosing her for such a big responsibility, Majhi said she will work to serve the people from all age groups and development of the tribal dominated district of Odisha. Majhi belongs to the remote Kashipur block of the district.

Similarly, Samari Tangul of Maoist-affected area, Swabhiman Anchal has been elected as the Zilla Parishad President in Malkangiri. Tangul said she will work to ensure all basic services reach the people of her area.

The party has picked up these young faces from remote areas expecting that these areas will see further development activities in the coming years under their leadership, a senior BJD leader said.

At least 15 of the 30 districts have a ZP President below the age of 40 years. Similarly, out of the total new Presidents, 26 have completed at least Plus-II level education.

The ruling party in Odisha has chosen 21 women, or 70 per cent as the ZP Presidents, even though the women reservation is 50 per cent statutorily.

The ZPs in larger districts of Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Sambalpur and districts of undivided Koraput (except Nawrangpur) are now headed by women Presidents.

Moreover, in his own home district of Ganjam, Patnaik has selected an OBC women candidate as the ZP President.

20220313-221804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.