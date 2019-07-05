BJD MLA gets bail in sit-up row in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, July 6 (IANS) A court in Odisha on Saturday granted bail to Biju Janata Dal (BJD) legislator Saroj Meher, arrested for forcing a junior engineer to do sit-ups for alleged poor road construction work.

The special court of Additional District Judge in Bhubaneswar granted conditional bail to the Patnagarh MLA against a surety of Rs 25,000 and two bailers.

The court also directed Meher to cooperate with the police in the probe.

Meher, who was lodged in Jharpara jail here, was arrested on June 24 for allegedly forcing junior engineer Jaykant Sabar of the Public Works Department to do sit-ups over alleged poor road construction in his constituency.

The matter came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

–IANS

cd/pg