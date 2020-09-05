BJD MP in trouble after actress wife levels domestic violence charge

Bhubaneswar, Sep 5 (IANS) BJD’s Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty has landed in trouble after his wife and Odia film actress Barsha Priyadarshini moved the court alleging domestic violence.

Barsha has filed a case under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act against actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty before the Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate’s (SDJM) court in Cuttack.

The case was filed on August 7 and the date for hearing has been fixed for September 7, said sources.

Sources said Barsha has appealed to the court seeking alimony from his MP husband.

However, the BJD MP said he has not received any legal notice yet. “I am yet to receive any legal notice in this matter. I will inform you after receiving it,” Mohanty told mediapersons.

Anubhav and Barsha had tied the knot in 2014.

–IANS

cd/arm