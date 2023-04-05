The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) registered landslide victory in the election to Attabira and Hindol Notified Area Councils (NACs) in Odisha.

Voting for the two NACs was held on Monday and the results were declared on Wednesday.

BJD candidates won in 11 of the 12 wards in Attabira NAC in Bargarh district while one seat went in favour of Congress.

BJD’s Banamali Bariha won Attabira NAC chairperson post defeating his nearest rival Sabita Bhue of Congress by a margin of 4,828 votes. While Bariha was polled 6,565 votes, 1,737 votes went in favour of Bhue. BJP candidate Laxmi Behera ended up in third position with 1,532 votes.

Thanking the people of the NAC for ensuring victory for her party, BJD MLA Snehagini Chhuria said, “We will continue to carry out developmental activities in the civic body and meet aspirations of the people.”

Similarly, the regional party won 11 out of 16 wards including the chairperson’s post in Hindol NAC election. The BJP registered victory in five wards while the Congress party has failed to open its account in the urban poll.

BJD candidate Keshab Chandra Pradhan was elected as the NAC Chairperson as he was polled 4,347 votes, followed by BJP’s Sovagini Pradhan with 3,923 votes and Congress’ Rita Palei with 219 votes.

With 9,863 voters, Hindol had recorded a voter turnout of 87 per cent during the poll. Attabira NAC, which has around 13,520 voters, recorded a voter turnout of 74 per cent.

Thanking the voters of Hindol, Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Samal said, “It is the victory of the people of Hindol. I want to thank the people of Hindol for reimposing their faith on our leader and CM for the second time.”

