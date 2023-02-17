INDIA

BJP accuses AAP govt of wasting Rs 63 crore on publicity of Shopping Festival

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi BJP has accused the AAP government of “wasting Rs 63 crore” on publicity of the Delhi Shopping Festival, which was planned to be held between January 28 and February 27 but has not happened.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana slammed the AAP government for “announcing events without any preparation and wasting public money on their publicity”.

“Last year, the Arvind Kejriwal government announced to organise a festival on the lines of Dubai Shopping Festival in Delhi which was to be held between January 28 and February 27, 2023 but it did not happen,” he said, adding that it is sad that Chief Minister Kejriwal “cheated the people, especially the businessmen of Delhi”.

Khuran further said that the Kejriwal government not only cheated them (people and businessmen) by announcing the festival “without any preparation”, but has also “looted Rs 63 crore of the public on its initial publicity”.

Kejriwal should apologise to the people of Delhi and return Rs 63 crore to the public fund, the BJP spokesperson demanded.

20230218-005202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Decline in hiring by Indian start-ups: Study

    PM-DAKSH portal and mobile app to be launched on Saturday

    After job bonanza in Telangana, demand to fill vacancies in Andhra

    Heroin worth Rs 106 cr seized in Delhi