BJP accuses AAP of selling DDA land, demands Somnath Bharti’s resignation

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta alleged on Wednesday that after scams in the health and transport sectors, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has now started selling government land by grabbing them.

Delhi BJP held a demonstration against ‘illegal encroachment’ of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land and selling of graveyard land by AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, demanding his resignation.

Demanding the dismissal of Bharti, Gupta said, “Land worth crores of rupees, which is a part of the Deer Park in Hauz Khas, has been encroached upon for extending a graveyard at the behest of Kejriwal’s close aide and local MLA Somnath Bharti and the Waqf board. The land actually belongs to DDA.”

Terming the ‘scam’ as ‘Land Jihad’, Gupta accused Bharti of selling government plots worth crores of rupees.

“After coming to power, the Kejriwal government is setting new records of corruption, but the BJP will continue to protest against the government-protected land mafia,” he said.

Gupta added that the protest will continue till concrete action is taken against AAP leaders on the issue of land grabbing.

He also demanded Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena to punish the accused persons involved in this whole matter.

BJP leaders Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Rajan Tiwari and others took part in the demonstration.

