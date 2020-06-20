BJP accuses Kejriwal of taking credit of Modi govt’s work in Delhi

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of taking credit of the work done by the Modi government regarding COVID-19 in the national capital.

BJP state president Aadesh Kumar Gupta during Delhi Jansamvad Conference on Saturday said the measures taken after the intervention of the central government, the fear about the pandemic has reduced among the people of Delhi. Now, on the initiative of Modi government, the people of Delhi are going to get the testing facility, rapid antigen testing at low rates for which Delhi Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are taking credit.

He said, “Ever since the Modi government has taken decisions like lowering the testing rate or price capping of private hospitals to protect the people of Delhi from corona infection, the fear of corona among the people of Delhi has reduced.”

While the BJP is serving the people of Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party is busy in making baseless statements. It is really sad to know that while the nation is busy fighting a decisive battle against corona, the Kejriwal government is busy in politics.

–IANS

