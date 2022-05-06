INDIA

BJP accuses Rahul of doing politics over Covid-19 deaths

NewsWire
0
0

Accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of doing politics over Covid-19 deaths, the BJP on Friday said that both –the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) data and Congress’ ‘beta’ (son)– are wrong.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that methodology to calculate the estimated death due to Covid-19 by the WHO is flawed and the Government of India had conveyed its objections to the global health body.

“Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly tried to sully Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image since 2014 and in the process, has harmed India’s image. India has a proper mechanism for registration of birth and death. The WHO’s data and the Congress’ ‘beta’ (Rahul Gandhi) are wrong,” he said.

Patra asked for death analysis of BJP and non-BJP ruled states.

He noted that the way India fought Covid under leadership of Prime Minister Modi is an example for the whole world. “In such a situation, it is very saddening to do politics over death figures. India has fought Covid better than developed countries,” he said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that almost 15 million deaths globally were directly or indirectly associated with the Covid-19 pandemic by the end of 2021.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “47 lakh Indians died due to the Covid pandemic. NOT 4.8 lakh as claimed by the Govt. Science doesn’t LIE. Modi does. Respect families who’ve lost loved ones. Support them with the mandated Rs 4 lakh compensation.”

On Thursday, the union health ministry said: “India has objected to the methodology adopted by the WHO to project excess mortality estimates based on mathematical models.

20220506-151726

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Palghar fisherman killed in Pak firing off Gujarat coast

    Andhra CM for improving net connectivity to strengthen WFH in villages

    Noise pollution at number two in environment related offences: NCRB

    3 kids killed as truck ploughs into house in Bihar district