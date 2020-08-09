BJP activist injured in militant firing in J&K’s Badgam

Srinagar, Aug 9 (IANS) A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist was injured on Sunday when militants fired at him in Jammu and Kashmir’s Badgam.

Police sources said Abdul Hamid Najar was on a morning walk when the militants fired at him near the railway station.

Najar, the president of Badgam BJP OBC Morcha, has been shifted to Srinagar for treatment, sources added.

Earlier, militants killed a BJP Sarpanch, Sajad Ahmad Khanday in Qazigund area of Kulgam district on August 6.

Just 48 hours before Khanday’s murder, militants had shot and critically injured another BJP Panch, Arif Ahmad in Akhran area of Kulgam district.

–IANS

sq/pgh