After Bihar Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, another JD-U leader and the party’s parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha on Thursday questioned the new recruitment policy of the Centre, ‘Agnipath’. He said that the Centre should do a rethink over the scheme.

“The proposed changes in the recruitment process of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force should be reconsidered,” Kushwaha tweeted.

Earlier, Bijendra Prasad Yadav also said that the Centre should rethink on Agnipath and Agniveer schemes.

“The students are protesting against the Agnipath scheme. In this case, the Centre should talk to youths and their unions. Central government should take suggestions from common people,” Yadav said.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, the former chief minister of Bihar and a BJP ally said: “Agnipath scheme is extremely dangerous for the country. It should be withdrawn immediately. I appeal to PM Narendra Modi to withdraw the Agnipath scheme and announce the old process of recruitment.”

The RJD’s youth wing will burn effigies of the Prime Minister and Defence Minister over the Agnipath scheme on Friday.

After the launch of Agnipath scheme, massive protests erupted in more than 25 districts of Bihar. Protesters mainly targeted railway properties. They set several trains on fire in Gopalganj, Chhapra and Kaimur districts. Stone pelting incidents were witnessed in Arrah, Buxar, Dumraon, Nawada, Muzaffarpur, Katihar, Madhepura, Saharsa and other districts.

Keeping this in view, the East Central Railway (ECR) on Thursday cancelled 22 pairs of trains.

The protesters also blocked the roads in these districts as well.

