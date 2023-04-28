INDIA

BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad starts preparing for 2024, to demand ‘favourable’ seats

NewsWire
0
1

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora on Friday announced that his party, a partner in the BJP-led coalition government in Assam, has begun making plans for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

In Parliament, the AGP only has one member in the Rajya Sabha. In an alliance with the BJP and other parties, it contested three seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but could not win any of them.

According to party sources, the AGP is eyeing to win at least two seats, and may demand “favourable” seats from the BJP this time where the chances of win are maximum.

Bora, who is also a cabinet minister, said that the party is attempting to enhance its organisational structure by organising Lok Sabha constituency-wise party workers’ meetings.

“A decision has not yet been made regarding the number of seats the party plans to run for in the general election scheduled for next year. But we are optimistic that we will have our representatives in the Lok Sabha,” he said.

“This is the fifth Lok Sabha constituency party workers’ meeting we have had; the first four were in Guwahati. We will shortly hold such meetings in each assembly constituency. In addition to helping our allies, the AGP will look to strengthen the base.”

According to a senior leader of AGP, the party is yet to decide on how many it would fight in the next year’s Lok Sabha election.

20230428-204603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Your favs keeping it fresh faced and make-up free

    Asian Elite Boxing: Sumit punches his way into semis; Naveen, Sachin,...

    Controversy around BharatPe Founder Ashneer Grover, wife gets thicker

    PM lays foundation stone of Noida International Airport in Jewar