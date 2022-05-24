The BJP on Tuesday announced five candidates for biennial elections of the Karnataka Legislative Council, which includes four MLAs and one from Teachers’ Constituency.

In a statement BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said, “The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided the following names for the ensuing Biennial Elections to the Legislative Council from Karnataka.”

Four candidates for biennial elections to the Legislative Council by the MLA are Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy, S. Keshavaprasad, Hemalatha Nayak and Laxmana Savadi.

For biennial elections to the Legislative Council from Teachers’ constituency, the BJP has fielded Basavaraj Horatti from Karnataka West Teachers seat.

The last date of submissions of filing nominations is Tuesday for seven vacant seats in the Council.

The election will be held on June 3. The election was necessitated as the term of office of seven members is going to expire on June 14.

