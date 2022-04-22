The Delhi BJP on Friday appointed the Assembly in-charge for upcoming bypolls in Rajinder Nagar constituency.

Bypolls in Rajinder Nagar were necessitated after the resignation of AAP’s Raghav Chadha from Delhi Assembly. Raghav got elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar has been appointed as the in-charge of Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat.

In an effort to strengthen its fighting power in the constituency, the BJP also made a few more appointments — former party MLA Dr Mahendra Nagpal was made in-charge of Rajinder Nagar ward; former state unit secretary Gajendra Yadav appointed in-charge of Indrapuri ward; former state unit vice president Jai Prakash made in-charge of Narayana ward; and Delhi BJP spokesperson Richa Pandey Mishra was appointed co in-charge of Narayana ward.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that all the appointments are effective from immediate effect.

Raghav Chadha last month submitted his resignation to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. Bypolls will be held within six months of Chadha’s resignation.

Names of several BJP leaders are doing the rounds for the seat, which includes former MLA and party national spokesperson Sardar R.P. Singh, Delhi BJP vice president Rajan Tewari, former state unit general secretary Rajesh Bhatia and others.

20220422-132805