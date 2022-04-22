INDIA

BJP appoints Assembly in-charge for Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar bypolls

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi BJP on Friday appointed the Assembly in-charge for upcoming bypolls in Rajinder Nagar constituency.

Bypolls in Rajinder Nagar were necessitated after the resignation of AAP’s Raghav Chadha from Delhi Assembly. Raghav got elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar has been appointed as the in-charge of Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat.

In an effort to strengthen its fighting power in the constituency, the BJP also made a few more appointments — former party MLA Dr Mahendra Nagpal was made in-charge of Rajinder Nagar ward; former state unit secretary Gajendra Yadav appointed in-charge of Indrapuri ward; former state unit vice president Jai Prakash made in-charge of Narayana ward; and Delhi BJP spokesperson Richa Pandey Mishra was appointed co in-charge of Narayana ward.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that all the appointments are effective from immediate effect.

Raghav Chadha last month submitted his resignation to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. Bypolls will be held within six months of Chadha’s resignation.

Names of several BJP leaders are doing the rounds for the seat, which includes former MLA and party national spokesperson Sardar R.P. Singh, Delhi BJP vice president Rajan Tewari, former state unit general secretary Rajesh Bhatia and others.

20220422-132805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress secy Imran Masood likely to leave party

    Women constables molested for checking man without mask

    Telangana Congress seeks CBI probe into advocate couple’s murder

    Yediyurappa to resign after govt’s 2nd anniversary, say sources