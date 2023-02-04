INDIA

BJP appoints Dharmendra Pradhan in-charge of elections in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

BJP has appointed Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan as in-charge of forthcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.

The party has also appointed Tamil Nadu State President K. Annamalai as the co-incharge. Pradhan had worked as the Karnataka in-charge during the tenure of former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa in 2008.

Annamalai, who was the Karnataka Cadre IPS officer, has fair knowledge of the state. He had rendered services across the state and earned a good name among the public. The people demanded his appointment and protested his transfers in the state.

Pradhan had worked as in charge of elections in Uttar Pradesh and other states. Both the leaders are very much aware of ground realities of the state and have fair knowledge of the pulse of the party workers.

Aiming to return to power in the state, the saffron party wants to fight on the Hindutva agenda. The leaders have announced that they will seek votes in Karnataka in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the elections will be held in less than two months, the political parties have already sounded poll bugle in the state. The campaigning has already been launched by major parties.

Leaving no stone unturned, BJP is putting in all efforts as frequent visits by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the state have been lined up in the coming days.

20230204-201404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wanted Indian nurse, who killed woman in Australia in 2018, held...

    ITC Hotels unveils its 12th property in Gujarat with the iconic...

    Govt to sell 30 LMT wheat under open market scheme to...

    Madras HC orders handing over AIADMK office to Palaniswami