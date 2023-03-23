INDIA

BJP appoints new party presidents in Raj, Bihar, Odisha, Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

BJP has appointed new party state presidents in Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha and Delhi.

Virender Sachdeva, who was the working state president in Delhi, has now been given full time responsibility by party National President J.P. Nadda.

In an attempt to stop the ongoing infighting in Rajasthan, Lok Sabha MP C.P. Joshi will replace current state president Satish Punia.

Apart from this, new state presidents in Bihar and Odisha have also been announced.

Member of Legislative Council Samrat Chowdhary has been appointed as the new Bihar party president, while in Odisha, former minister Manmohal Samal will assume the new role.

These appointments form part of election strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

20230323-124404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Budget propels Indian markets higher in Feb

    Simple mistakes that can ruin your fat loss journey

    AAP seeks dismissal of DCP, others in memorandum to Delhi police...

    Tea and banana waste used to develop non-toxic activated carbon