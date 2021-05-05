The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appreciated the decision of the Nitish Kumar government to impose a lockdown in Bihar.

The Nitish Kumar government has ordered a complete lockdown till May 15 to break the chain of corona infections in the state.

Sanjay Jaiswal, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Bihar unit chief, said that the decision for a complete lockdown is appreciable. “State government has taken the tough call in the interest of common people and opposition leaders should avoid doing politics over it,” Jaiswal said.

Senior JD-U leader Umesh Singh Kushwaha also appreciated the decision.

“The chief minister has taken the decision in the interest of the health of the common people in the state. Winning the battle against the corona pandemic is possible only with the help of the common people of the state,” Kushwaha said.

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned the state government about the delayed lockdown decision.

“We have been demanding for the last 15 day to impose complete lockdown in the state but CM Nitish Kumar ignored us. The Patna high court passed strong remarks on Tuesday morning against the government for not taking a decision on a lockdown. Now, the state government has imposed lockdown at a time when infections have reached the village level,” Yadav said.

“Why are you (Chief Minister Nitish Kumar) playing with the lives of the common people to save your own CM’s chair. Why have you not demanded the quota of oxygen, life saving drugs and other medical facilities according to the magnitude of infection in Bihar? Tejashwi asked.

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has imposed a lockdown from May 5 to May 15 across the state. However, shops selling vegetables, grocery, meat, fish and chicken have been allowed to open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Chandrashekher Singh, district magistrate of Patna said: “We have deployed adequate police force on the ground to implement the lockdown in the strictest possible manner. Violators are being penalized and challans are being issued to them.”

–IANS

ajk/bg