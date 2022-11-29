INDIA

BJP asks voters to avenge PM Modi’s insult

Slamming the Congress for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ravana, the BJP on Tuesday urged the people of Gujarat to avenge the insult meted out to the “Son of Gujarat” by voting against the grand-old party in the state Assembly polls.

During an election meeting in the state, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had compared the Prime Minister with Ravana.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said: “Calling the Prime Minister Ravana is a grave insult. Even before this, Congress leaders have insulted him. When Sonia Gandhi was the Congress chief, she had addressed the Prime Minister as ‘maut ka saudagar’ (merchant of death). After all, what do these people get by humiliating the Prime Minister?”

“Former Congress leader and former union minister Subodh Kant Sahay had said that “Modi will die Hitler’s death. Nicknames like ‘cockroach’, ‘yamraj’, ‘monkey’ were given to the Prime Minister by Congress leaders,” Patra said.

“‘Tukde Tukde gang’, the people who divide the country, abuse the Prime Minister. I appeal to people of Gujarat to vote against the Congress in the Assembly elections and teach it a lesson,” he said.

