BJP-backed candidate wins Telangana MLC seat

BJP-backed candidate AVN Reddy on Friday won the election to the Telangana Legislative Council seat from the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ constituency.

Reddy secured 13,436 votes, crossing the required quota of 12,709 ballots to emerge victorious.

He was declared elected after 21 rounds of counting, defeating his nearest rival G. Chennakesava Reddy of the PRTU.

AVN Reddy had contested as the candidate of the BJP-affiliated teachers’ union.

According to returning officer Priyanka Ala, a total of 25,868 votes were polled, and a candidate needed to secure 12,709 votes to be declared the winner.

As no candidate secured more than 50 per cent of first preference votes, counting of second preference votes was taken up.

Out of total 21 candidates, 19 were eliminated when the counting was stopped on Thursday night.

AVN Reddy was leading by 943 votes over Chennakesava Reddy.

Polling in the constituency spread over nine districts was held on March 13.

A total of 90.40 per cent polling was recorded.

According to officials, a total 29,720 voters had exercised the franchise.

