INDIA

BJP, Bajrang Dal workers recite Hanuman Chalisa at Congress office in Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

Tension prevailed at Congress headquarters here on Friday as workers of Bajrang Dal and BJP gathered there to recite Hanuman Chalisa to protest against the grand-old party’s poll promise in Karnataka to ban Bajrang Dal.

Dozens of BJP and Bajrang Dal workers gathered outside Gandhi Bhavan and started raising religious slogans and chanting Hanuman Chalisa.

On an information about the protest, police had tightened the security at Gandhi Bhavan by deploying force and erecting barricades.

The saffron-clad protesters, who sat on the road in front of the Congress office, were detained by the police.

Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy said if Union Minister Kishan Reddy and MP Laxman come forward he was ready to recite Hanuman Chalisa with them.

“We are Hindus. We have no objection in reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Let Kishan Reddy and Laxman come, we will together recite,” Reddy said.

The TPCC leader alleged that BJP has a secret understanding with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). He claimed that this was evident when BJP did not field its candidate against AIMIM in the Legislative Council election.

20230505-180005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    German, Indian Navy chiefs discuss ways to strengthen cooperation

    Angad, Neha Dhupia celebrate son’s first birthday at Golden Temple

    Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC defeat Indian Air Force 4-0

    Agreement to sell SsangYong Motor to Edison Motors-led consortium terminated: M&M