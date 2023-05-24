The BJP in Uttar Pradesh is once again banking on its national General Secretary Sunil Bansal to ensure a winning performance for the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Bansal has been appointed the party’s UP in-charge of the ambitious ‘Mahasampark Abhiyan’, a month-long campaign marking completion of nine years of BJP’s rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre.

The campaign is being perceived as BJP’s major push to ramp up the poll preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This is the second time that the BJP central leadership has deployed Bansal in the state with a key responsibility.

Earlier, he was made the BJP’s in-charge to oversee organisational affairs in the 16 Lok Sabha seats which the party lost in the 2019 general elections.

Bansal, the organisational leader who graduated into the party’s national ranks last year after his successful stint in Uttar Pradesh as the state general secretary (organisation), currently happens to be the BJP in-charge of Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal.

Sources said that the party’s central leadership has deployed Bansal back in Uttar Pradesh given his vast experiences and the micromanagement skills.

It was under the direct watch of Shah and Bansal that the BJP, for the first time, won 71 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He subsequently helmed the organisational affairs of UP BJP which rode to power with an overwhelming majority for the first time in 2017 and then retained it in 2022.

“The UP BJP leadership is in complete command of the state after the party’s overwhelming win in the recently concluded municipal elections. But an organisational reinforcement from the central leadership was very much needed,” said a senior party leader.

Bansal’s strategic emergence in Uttar Pradesh comes amid the much-awaited organisational reshuffle in the central leadership of the BJP.

BJP vice-president Radha Mohan Singh is scheduled to complete his three years as UP in-charge in November.

Sources said that if Singh is replaced, then Bansal could be one of the key contenders for the post.

