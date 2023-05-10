Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and cabinet minister in the Nitish Kumar government Alok Mehta said that the BJP is not talking on real issues. It is dependent on inviting self-styled godmen, screening movies and Pulwama-like incidents.

Politics in Bihar is at its peak ahead of Bageshwar Dham’s self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri’s arrival in Patna on May 12. He is holding a spiritual programme in Naubatpur locality from may 13 to 17.

When asked about his arrival in Patna, Mehta said: “The BJP does not say anything about real issues like inflation, price rise, unemployment, farmers issues. They have only one job — to call Babas and screen movies (The Kerala Story). If these ploys do not work for them then they will do Pulwama-like incidents in the country and mislead the people.”

“BJP leaders want to take votes on the basis of setting the narrative and cooking up stories. They do not believe in doing work and take the votes of the common people,” Mehta said.

“The BJP has made many promises but they have sold the assets of the country. They have sold railways, ports, airports and many other things. They do not stand by any promises they have made to the people. This is the reason why Nitish Kumar is getting overwhelming response to his opposition unity initiatives,” Mehta added.

