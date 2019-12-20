BJP bike rally in Delhi to kick-start poll campaign

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Thursday took out a bike rally in Delhi as part of its campaign for the Assembly elections on February 8.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi flagged off the rally which was led by the party’s state president Manoj Tiwari and leader Vijay Goel.

At least a hundred bike borne BJP workers, donning saffron T-shirts and sporting stickers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed the leaders from the party’s headquarters at Delhi’s Pandit Pant Marg.

The route of the bike rally included the Mandi House area where party MP Gautam Gambhir would join the rally. The bike rally would also be joined in turns by party MPs Pravesh Verma and Harsh Vardhan. The rally route goes from Mandi House to the ISBT, Delhi University, Azadpur, Dhaula Kuan and then will be back to the state BJP office.

Amid chants of “Bharat Mata ki jai” and a resolution to “defeat opponents”, the rally moved its way through the Delhi roads.

Meenakshi Lekhi said this rally was an “announcement of going to the election”.

Asked on how many seats the BJP hopes to win, her answer was “70 out of 70”.

However, she quickly added: “Mathematically, one should aim at 100. You may end up getting 90.” According to her, Thursday’s bike rally was an aim to achieve that 90.

— IANS

abn/dpb