BJP blames Bihar govt for stopping Amit Shah’s rally in Sasaram

After the arrival of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Patna, BJP leader and MLC Sanjay Mayukh has alleged that the Bihar government deliberately stopped Shah’s rally in Sasaram.

The Union Home Minister is currently staying in Hotel Maurya, Patna, and will hold a meeting with senior BJP leaders.

“The state government has imposed section 144 in Sasaram. Our state party president Samrat Chaudhary has clearly said that the state government has stopped Amit Shah’s rally in Sasaram. How could it be possible if section 144 is imposed there? We have scheduled a programme at Nawada and it will be held tomorrow,” Mayukh said.

Opposition leader Vijay Kumar Sinha said: “Communal tension was prevailing in Sasaram. When one of the BJP MLAs asked this question in the Assembly House, the state government did not clarify about the situation in Sasaram. It is a deliberate attempt of the state government to stop the rally.”

Meanwhile, Lalan Singh, the JD-U National President, said: “BJP realised that people would not come to Sasaram. Hence, BJP suddenly cancelled the rally. The situation is normal in Sasaram and who is stopping him (Amit Shah). He is the Home Minister of the country and we would welcome him in Bihar. At the same time, I am also saying that BJP will not open its account in Bihar in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The Mahagathbandhan will win all 40 seats.”

20230402-003603

