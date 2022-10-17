INDIA

In a significant last-minute political development in Maharashtra, the ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to step out of the fray in the by-elections to the Andheri East Assembly constituency, a top leader said here on Monday.

State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule made the announcement and said its candidate Murji Patel will withdraw his nomination papers on Monday evening — the last date for withdrawal.

With this, the stage is set for a virtual uncontested election of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party nominee Rutuja Ramesh Latke from Andheri East.

Bawankule also assured that Patel would not contest as an independent or rebel, while Latke welcomed the development.

The BJP’s change of heart came after appeals from an MLA of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray, and other leaders from different parties.

