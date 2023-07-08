The Congress on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for terming the K. Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana as the most corrupt state government in the country, stating that the BJP and the Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are in fact together as the saffron brigade has formed governments with Conrad Sangma’s party in Meghalaya and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra after dubbing them as corrupt.

Earlier on Saturday, while addressing a public meeting in Telanagana’s Warangal, Modi had urged the people of the southern state to be careful about the BRS and Congress.

Hitting back at the BJP, Congress General Secretay Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet, “The Prime Minsiter has called the BRS the most corrupt government in India. So naturally the BJP and BRS are together. Remember earlier this year (Union) Home Minister (Amit Shah) had called the Meghalaya government of Conrad Sangma the most corrupt government. Thereafter BJP tied up with Sangma.”

“I had written a letter to CBI on March 21, 2023 requesting it to question the Home Minister on the very serious charges he had made. There is yet to be any movement on it. And of course there was a time when the PM had termed the NCP as a Naturally Corrupt Party,” Ramesh said, attaching the copy of the letter he wrote to then CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal.

His remarks came after the Prime Minister sounded BJP’s poll bugle in poll-bound Telangana by giving a call to the people of the state to be careful about the BRS and Congress.

“The two political parties (BRS and Congress) are threats to the people. The people of Telangana must be careful and be aware,” Modi said.

Modi added that political parties which practice dynasty politics will have the foundation of corruption. The whole country has seen how the Congress is mired in corruption, he said.

“The KCR government is the most corrupt government. The links of corruption of this government have reached New Delhi,” the Prime Minister said.

“So far, we have seen agreements signed between states and countries on development. This is the first time we are hearing the news of two political parties and governments coming together to practice corruption,” Modi added while slamming the BRS and Congress.

