A day after Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programmes in Hyderabad, the war of words continued between BJP and BRS leaders on Sunday.

BJP state President Bandi Sanjay Kumar took to Twitter and posted a picture of the shawl that he claimed was ready to be presented to KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly called, at a public meeting at Parade Grounds.

“Beautiful handloom shawl would have looked even better on CM KCR, if he had attended the meeting at Parade grounds yesterday,” he said.

“Send the Shawl to this Madam! She may feel happy that Modi ji atleast sent a Shawl!”, replied Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Krishank Manne with a picture of Modi’s estranged wife Jashodaben.

KCR had Saturday skipped the Prime Minister’s programmes which included flagging of Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express.

“Invite was sent, shawl was ready and chair was kept to honour Telangana CM. But KCR continues to run away when PM Narendra Modiji visits TS. BRS govt is not cooperating for the development of TS even though Centre is committed to the development of the state,” Sanjay had tweeted after the meeting.

Sanjay continued his attack on KCR family. “3 things that Kalvakuntla family wants, summed up by Hon’ble PM Narendra Modiji 1 – May KCR’s family be hailed 2 – The money of corruption should keep coming to KCR’s family. 3 – The money that is sent for the poor should be used in KCR’s corrupt eco-system. KCR Dora wants to keep the control of who would get what and how much. But today Modi Ji led govt has attacked the very root of corruption,” the BJP leader tweeted.

