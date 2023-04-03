With several senior Congress leaders accompanying Rahul Gandhi to Surat court in Gujarat, where he plans to appeal against the verdict of two-years jail term in a criminal defamation case, the ruling BJP on Monday termed it as pressure tactics.

“Earlier, P V Narasimha Rao, P Chidambaram and D K Shivakumar went to jail too. How many Congress people went with them? Is one family bigger than the country?” Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said, while reacting to the development.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju too echoed similar views, “They (Congress) are doing a drama to threaten the judiciary. I condemn it. If a court has convicted somebody, then the drama is basically about pressuring. Congress party considers a family above the country.”

Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as the Lok Sabha MP last month following his conviction in a defamation case, on Monday left for Surat to appeal against the verdict, which was given by a local court there.

Many Congress leaders, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel are accompanying him to Gujarat.

