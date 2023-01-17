Bihar Cooperatives Minister Surendra Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the BJP can attack any country before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to win.

“Whenever elections come in the country, the BJP allows attacks to take place on the army. This time, the BJP can attack any country to win the election,” the RJD leader told media persons here.

His statement came to a query from media persons whether the BJP will do big things before 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Claiming that the BJP will face a wipe-out in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he hinted that the BJP allowed the Pulwama attack in 2019 to take place.

“The BJP can do anything to win the election. Last time, Pulwama happened and this time, the BJP will attack any country,” Yadav said.

Surendra Yadav’s statement has created a new furore after back-to-back controversial statements by several of his party leaders and ministers. First former minister Sudhakar Singh had used several derogatory terms for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, then RJD MLA Vijay Kumar Mandal put a question mark on the CM’s Samadhan Yatra and then, Education Minister Chandra Shekhar Singh had said that the ‘Ram Charit Manas’ had spread hatred in the society.

Following Surendra Yadav statement, BJP OBC wing’s national General Secretary and state spokesman Nikhil Anand said: “RJD has a number of cartoon characters in its armory. All comedians in Lalu’s (RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav) Darbar entered into the cabinet of Nitish Kumar. If Nitish Kumar wants to insult himself, he can do but he at least should takes care of the post of Chief Minister…”

