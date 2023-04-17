INDIA

BJP candidate files nomination for Jharsuguda bypoll

BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy on Monday filed his nomination for the by-election to the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency in Odisha.

Taking out a huge procession in Jharsuguda, Tripathy reached the office of the returning officer and submitted his nomination papers.

Several senior BJP leaders, including state unit chief Manmohan Samal, ex-president Samir Mohanty, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi accompanied Tripathy as he filed his nomination papers.

After submitting his papers, Tripathy termed the by-election a fight between the common people and a corrupt government.

“I am a nominal person. This is a fight of the people of Jharsuguda. This is a fight between people and 24 years of corrupt government,” he said.

“Thousands of people joined the procession today, which shows their anger towards an egoistic government,” Tripathy said.

On the other hand, BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra targeted the BJP, raising the murder of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother in Prayagraj in the presence of police.

“If the BJP levels false allegations just for the elections, we will also raise the law and order problem in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. Two people were killed in the presence of police in Prayagraj. They may be criminals, but the incident happened under police custody,” Mishra said.

Congress nominee Tarun Pandey has already filed his nomination for the bypoll, while BJD candidate Dipali Das, the daughter of Naba Das whose murder necessitated the bypoll, is scheduled to file her nomination on Tuesday.

Dipali had recently received the party ticket from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence in Bhubaneswar.

Voting for the by-election will be held on May 10, while the results will be declared on May 13.

