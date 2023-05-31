INDIA

BJP cautious on Gurjar-Thakur face-off over Mihir Bhoj

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh is unnerved over the Gurjar-Thakur controversy that has led to tension in Saharanpur district.

Coming ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP does not want any caste tensions on the issue.

The row erupted two days ago over the Gujjar community taking out a ‘Gaurav Yatra’ of 9th century king Mihir Bhoj.

The incident had prompted a backlash from the Thakur community which, too, has been claiming the legacy of the emperor, otherwise referred to as the one from the ‘Gurjara-Pratihara’ dynasty.

Party sources said that the BJP leadership had asked its organisational machinery to control the situation which otherwise threatens to grip the politically sensitive west UP region.

A senior BJP leader has been asked to rope in public representatives and local organisational leaders from both the communities to assuage the agitators.

The BJP leaders admit that the situation was a cause of worry given its larger political ramifications in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“This is an issue of cultural aspirations which need to be handled tactfully and carefully,” said a senior BJP leader, asserting that the issue was being seemingly and deliberately stoked by a handful of opposition leaders to create caste fissures in the region.

A similar tension had prevailed in Dadri in Gautam Buddha Nagar nearly two years ago following installation of a statue of Mihir Bhoj with the word ‘Gurjar’ inscribed on it.

The Thakur community, which claimed to adulate Bhoj, had subsequently objected to the use of the word ‘Gurjar’.

BJP sources said that the party leadership tends to tread cautiously on the issue given the significant socio-political importance of both the communities in the region.

The BJP, as a matter of fact, had recently faced an electoral setback after its candidate Rajkumari Saini lost the bypolls in Khatauli to SP-backed RLD candidate Madan Bhaiyya, a Gurjar.

This time, it is SP legislator from Sardhana, Atul Pradhan, also a Gurjar, who reportedly led the agitation in Saharanpur.

Pradhan defeated BJP’s firebrand Thakur leader Sangeet Singh Som in the 2022 Assembly elections but Pradhan’s wife Seema lost the mayoral election from Meerut to BJP’s Harikant Ahluwalia.

20230531-133802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sextortion gang impersonating as cops busted, one held

    IPL 2022: Coach Ponting wants Delhi to improve their powerplay batting

    PM Modi to interact with youth in Kochi on April 25

    Varanasi court dismisses petition challenging maintainability of title suit