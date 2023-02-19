Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda will be on a three-day visit to Karnataka starting Sunday during which he is scheduled to attend several party programmes, a saffron party leader said.

“J.P. Nadda will reach Karnataka tonight. He will be addressing two rallies in Udupi and Belur. He will also be in Mangaluru and take part in a bike rally at Chikkamangaluru. He will be in the state till Tuesday (February 21),” BJP media in-charge and spokesperson Anil Baluni said on Sunday.

The BJP chief, upon his scheduled arrival at Mangaluru airport at 9 p.m. on Sunday, would be accorded a grand welcome by senior party leaders.

On February 20, Nadda will offer prayers at Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi district. He will also participate in the District Booth Committee Convention at MGM College Ground, Udupi later on the same day.

In noon, he will address a public rally in Udupi, and after that, he will proceed to Chikkamagaluru, where he will speak in the evening at the Arecanut Growers Convention.

He will also interact with the elected representatives of Sringeri constituency. Later in the evening at around 7.45 p.m., Nadda will visit Sri Sharada Devi Temple in Sringeri to offer prayers.

He will also pay respects to Pujya Swamiji Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, Chikkamgaluru, and stay at night at Sringeri Mutt VIP Guest House.

On Tuesday, he will visit BJP National Secretary C.T. Ravi’s house at 9.40 a.m.

The BJP president is also scheduled to participate in a mega Bike Rally that will start from C.T. Ravi’s home and end at Kuvempu Kalamandira, Chikkamagaluru.

He is also expected to interact with the intellectuals and professionals at Kuvempu Kalamandira.

Nadda will then proceed to Belur in Hassan district where he will address a massive public rally at Government Junior College Ground at around 12.30 p.m.

He will have lunch at a party worker’s house in Belur.

Nadda will offer prayers at Belur Chennakeshava Temple in Hassan district.

On Tuesday evening, the BJP chief will participate in the District Booth Committee Convention.

